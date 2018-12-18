Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,838 Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 43.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $892.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.56%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VREX. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,838 Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/alexandria-capital-llc-purchases-shares-of-8838-varex-imaging-corp-vrex.html.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.