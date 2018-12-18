Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 196,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 96,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/alexandria-capital-llc-reduces-position-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.