ALLCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ALC)

ALLCOIN (CURRENCY:ALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One ALLCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ALLCOIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ALLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALLCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00025691 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004197 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00032187 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00180852 BTC.

ALLCOIN Token Profile

ALC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2016. ALLCOIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ALLCOIN’s official website is www.allcoin.ca. The Reddit community for ALLCOIN is /r/AllCoin. ALLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @AllCoinEx.

ALLCOIN Token Trading

ALLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

