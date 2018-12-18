Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 25,930 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after purchasing an additional 191,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,844,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 496,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 228,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $658.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

