Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.58 Million Position in Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sientra were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Sientra news, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,932,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,992.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.41. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 132.84% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

