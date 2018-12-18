Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 842.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Immunomedics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Immunomedics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-raises-stake-in-immunomedics-inc-immu.html.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.