Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $4.61 Million Position in CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 159,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,724,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,243,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of CareDx to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

CDNA stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. CareDx Inc has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CareDx had a negative net margin of 113.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,747 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,099 shares of company stock worth $7,397,503 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which offers pre- and post-transplant continuum. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, which aids clinicians in identifying heart transplant recipients with stable allograft function and AlloSure, which is a donor-derived cell free DNA test.

