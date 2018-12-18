Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Everence Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.42, for a total value of $11,604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total value of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $97,794,636. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,016.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $980.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $725.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

