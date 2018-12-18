Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,467 Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. ValuEngine cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.31. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

