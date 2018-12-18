Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,756 Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4,306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307,836 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,246,115. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Nomura set a $58.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

