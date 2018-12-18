Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Holdings Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.28% of Alta Mesa Resources worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 239,218 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 454,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

AMR stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Alta Mesa Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources to $6.50 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/alta-mesa-resources-inc-amr-holdings-raised-by-point72-asset-management-l-p.html.

Alta Mesa Resources Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.