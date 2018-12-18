Altagas (ATGFF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) in a report issued on Friday morning.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $10.50 on Friday. Altagas has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

