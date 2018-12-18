Altius Minerals (ALS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.86

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.86 and last traded at C$11.87, with a volume of 119597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALS shares. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.30.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.529999987328937 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalties and streams in 15 operating mines of copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalties in mineral commodities.

