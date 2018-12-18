Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

