Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,359 Shares of Toro Co (TTC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 34.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other Toro news, VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $360,557.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,817 shares in the company, valued at $11,615,420.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,158,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,974. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

