Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,284 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $3,290,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,304,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,531,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 259,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 33,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

