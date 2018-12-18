Amedisys (AMED) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMED. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.71.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $897,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $939,305.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $4,867,836 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1,086.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

