AMERCO (UHAL) Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AMERCO by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AMERCO by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $342.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $386.64. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.85.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $8.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UHAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $27,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

