Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) PT Set at $58.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $58.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $31.18 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

