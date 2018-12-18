AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 15,678 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Energizer were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Energizer by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other Energizer news, Director John Eddy Klein bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,186. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,360 shares of company stock worth $1,216,822 and have sold 3,000 shares worth $180,570. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

