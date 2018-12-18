Amphenol Co. (APH) Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 773,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $72,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

