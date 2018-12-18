Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 5,612 Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Bausch Health Companies from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 5,612 Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/amussen-hunsaker-associates-llc-acquires-shares-of-5612-bausch-health-companies-inc-bhc.html.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.