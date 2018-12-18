Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Reduces Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170,456 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 858.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 186,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 166,636 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $3,526,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

TYG opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

