Analysts Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $737.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 635,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,045,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 76.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,340 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,010,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after acquiring an additional 618,639 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 107.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,155,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 599,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,111,000.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

