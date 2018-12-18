Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $240.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mesa Laboratories an industry rank of 76 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MLAB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $358,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $759,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.74, for a total transaction of $437,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,600 and have sold 18,700 shares valued at $3,986,878. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 58,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $206.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.23. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

