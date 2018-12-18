Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE: AVAL):

12/12/2018 – GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/7/2018 – GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2018 – GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/30/2018 – GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2018 – GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/20/2018 – GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/19/2018 – GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2018 – GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

AVAL stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.61.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $914.88 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 145,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

