Analysts Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Price Target at $31.71

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

ADMS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,839. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.27% and a negative return on equity of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory T. Went bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,785,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,738,000 after acquiring an additional 474,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 361,303 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 318.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 260,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,689,000 after acquiring an additional 235,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,316,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

