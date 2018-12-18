Analysts Set Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA) PT at $40.50

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKCA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.84.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.68% and a negative return on equity of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

