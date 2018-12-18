Analysts Set Arsanis Inc (ASNS) PT at $14.25

Shares of Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

ASNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arsanis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Arsanis alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arsanis by 27.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Arsanis by 1,004.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 121,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Arsanis in the second quarter worth about $365,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNS opened at $3.51 on Friday. Arsanis has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Arsanis will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Arsanis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arsanis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.