Analysts Set Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) PT at $72.48

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 378,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after buying an additional 40,351 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 68.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 41.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

