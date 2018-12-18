Analysts Set Devro plc (DVO) PT at $205.75

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.75 ($2.69).

DVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Friday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In related news, insider Rutger Helbing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($23,128.19). Also, insider Paul Nigel Withers acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($68,992.55).

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.09) on Friday. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

