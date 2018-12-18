Analysts Set Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) PT at $98.02

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $995,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $25,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,264 shares of company stock worth $1,621,011. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,625,000 after acquiring an additional 260,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,140,000 after acquiring an additional 116,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,140,000 after acquiring an additional 116,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,450,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,010,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,082,000 after acquiring an additional 130,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,655. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

