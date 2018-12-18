Analyzing Arts-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) and Arcosa (ACA)

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arts-Way Manufacturing and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arts-Way Manufacturing -13.46% -17.06% -11.23% Arcosa N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arts-Way Manufacturing and Arcosa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arts-Way Manufacturing $20.72 million 0.47 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Arcosa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arts-Way Manufacturing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arts-Way Manufacturing and Arcosa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arts-Way Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcosa 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcosa has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.16%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Arts-Way Manufacturing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Arts-Way Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Arts-Way Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcosa beats Arts-Way Manufacturing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturers' representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction. It serves concrete producers; commercial, residential, industrial, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; state and local governments; and equipment rental dealers. The Energy Equipment Group segment provides structural wind towers for wind turbine producers; steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution; and pressurized and non-pressurized storage and distribution containers that store and transport various products, such as propane, anhydrous ammonia, and natural gas liquids. The Transportation Products Group segment offers hopper barges, tank barges, fiberglass covers, hatches, castings, and winches for commercial marine transportation companies and industrial shippers; axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as for other industrial uses; and cast components for use in the industrial and mining sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

