Analyzing Cato (CATO) and New York & Company, Inc. (RTW)

Cato (NYSE:CATO) and New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cato and New York & Company, Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cato 0 1 0 0 2.00 New York & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cato presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.17%. Given Cato’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cato is more favorable than New York & Company, Inc..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Cato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of New York & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cato and New York & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cato $849.98 million 0.41 $8.54 million N/A N/A New York & Company, Inc. $926.87 million 0.18 $5.67 million $0.10 26.10

Cato has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York & Company, Inc..

Dividends

Cato pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. New York & Company, Inc. does not pay a dividend. Cato has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Cato has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York & Company, Inc. has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cato and New York & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cato 2.14% 9.20% 5.93% New York & Company, Inc. 1.37% 17.03% 4.92%

Summary

Cato beats New York & Company, Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags. It also provides men's wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,351 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. engages in the online and retail trade of clothes. Its products include pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denim, t-shirts, active wear, accessories, bags, jewelry, and shoes. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

