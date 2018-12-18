Analyzing Plaintree Systems (PTEEF) & Calix (CALX)

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plaintree Systems and Calix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaintree Systems $5.08 million 0.41 $1.98 million N/A N/A Calix $510.37 million 0.93 -$83.03 million ($1.56) -5.71

Plaintree Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calix.

Profitability

This table compares Plaintree Systems and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaintree Systems 7.72% -153.23% 12.89% Calix -5.73% -18.02% -8.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plaintree Systems and Calix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 0 1 3 0 2.75

Calix has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.92%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than Plaintree Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Calix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Plaintree Systems has a beta of -6.46, indicating that its share price is 746% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calix beats Plaintree Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. The company also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, and oil and gas markets; and manufactures solid wood doors, and related parts and materials. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways. The company also offers the GigaFamily and Compass Cloud products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the data center or central office; and enables CSPs to deliver voice, data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

