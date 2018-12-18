Analyzing WSI Industries (WSCI) and SPX (SPXC)

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) and WSI Industries (NASDAQ:WSCI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SPX alerts:

This table compares SPX and WSI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX $1.43 billion 0.80 $89.30 million $1.78 14.79 WSI Industries $34.60 million 0.60 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

SPX has higher revenue and earnings than WSI Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SPX and WSI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX 0 1 2 0 2.67 WSI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPX presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.26%. Given SPX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SPX is more favorable than WSI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares SPX and WSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX 6.79% 25.23% 4.19% WSI Industries 2.45% 4.03% 2.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of SPX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of WSI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of WSI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SPX has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSI Industries has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SPX does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SPX beats WSI Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the industrial and power generation markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of the SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About WSI Industries

WSI Industries, Inc. engages in the precision contract metal machining business in the United States. It manufactures metal components in medium to high volumes in accordance with customer specifications. The company serves aerospace/avionics/defense industries, recreational power sports vehicles, markets, energy industry, automotive industry, and bioscience industry. WSI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Monticello, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.