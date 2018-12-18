AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Insider Marco Londei Sells 30,048 Shares

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) insider Marco Londei sold 30,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $2,006,004.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,209,273. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANAB traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,160. AnaptysBio Inc has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 3.42.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $124.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

