Apache Co. (APA) Stake Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,812,000 after purchasing an additional 415,850 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Apache by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Apache by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 212,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.26.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Apache’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In related news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

