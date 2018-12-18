Apollo Investment (AINV) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AINV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Apollo Investment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $18.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.47%. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,478,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,445,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

