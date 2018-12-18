Apptio (APTI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apptio from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Apptio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apptio from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Apptio to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Apptio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Apptio alerts:

Shares of Apptio stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.80. Apptio has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apptio will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $302,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Pick sold 1,772 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $66,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,514. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apptio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 712,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apptio by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,040,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apptio by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apptio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.