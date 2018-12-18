AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,715 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $295,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 77,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $8,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total value of $16,277,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,142,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,491 shares of company stock worth $37,767,784 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.78 and a fifty-two week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

