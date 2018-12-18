AQR Capital Management LLC Has $383.52 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,449,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,389 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $383,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

