Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Holdings Cut by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management LP Unit were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management LP Unit from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

ARES stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ares Management LP Unit has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $240.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

