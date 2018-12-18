Arista Networks (ANET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $209.73

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $209.73 and last traded at $209.54, with a volume of 135246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anshul Sadana sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $281,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $2,521,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,241 shares of company stock worth $10,109,615. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,263,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 73,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

