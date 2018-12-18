Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Receives $294.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Arista Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arista Networks to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,654. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $208.36 and a 52 week high of $313.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $2,506,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,483 shares in the company, valued at $793,531.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $287,699.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,109,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.