Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Stake Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 269,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Nomura set a $72.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $203,087,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $155,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,017,990 shares of company stock worth $205,747,462 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

