Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 43,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 38,569.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

