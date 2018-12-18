Asch Achieves Market Cap of $5.51 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Asch has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $391,248.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00001649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Asch has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.02278011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00151354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00181419 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028264 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028373 BTC.

About Asch

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io.

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bit-Z and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

