Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $511,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (EUMV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

NYSEARCA:EUMV opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $26.69.

