ASOS (ASC) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASOS to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 5,725 ($74.81) to GBX 5,750 ($75.13) in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ASOS to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,953.63 ($77.79).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,672 ($34.91) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total transaction of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.